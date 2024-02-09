Morning Skate: Bobble

Welcome to Friday, folks!

The Bruins handled themselves much better last night than they did on Tuesday, sending Vancouver packing with a 4-0 win.

There seems to be a consensus in the comments that, similar to Tuesday’s game for the Bruins, Vancouver simply didn’t have it last night.

They certainly were victimized by a wonky bounce or two, but also seemed to be a step behind all night (could be fatigue, could be travel, could be the BLAZING SPEED of Danton Heinen).

Either way, L for Vancouver. Maybe next time Thatcher Demko shouldn’t decline a hug from Jeremy Swayman.

CURSE OF THE PERSONAL SPACE.

Elsewhere, our friends at FOCO reached out again with another new set of Bruins bobbleheads for your consideration, this time a three-pack featuring David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Linus Ullmark.

You can check them out here.

They have bases that connect them, but they can also come apart — so you can detach Ullmark and send him wandering far out into the defensive zone, as he did last night (photo above).

Channeling his inner Tim Thomas.

The B’s will practice this morning at 11:30 ahead of a 3:30 PM home game on Saturday against Washington.

Today’s discussion topic

Speaking of Washington: Alexander Ovechkin is scoring at his lowest pace in his NHL career, with just 11 goals in 46 games.

He’s currently 62 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL regular season record of 894 career goals.

His pursuit of the goals record is starting to clash with Washington’s overall decline.

Two parts: