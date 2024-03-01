Recap: Bruins edge out Golden Knights, 5-4, on Geekie’s hat trick

Morgan Geekie’s first NHL hat trick led the Boston Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

It may not have been completely pretty, but the Bruins got the job done and in regulation.

The B’s started strong, outshooting the Golden Knights heavily in the first period and ending the 20 minutes up 3-0 on two goals from Geekie and a one-timer rocket from Jesper Boqvist. But the tables turned for the middle frame when Vegas was in the driver’s seat, putting up a goal early and then capitalizing on defensive breakdowns to tighten the game to one score.

Geekie completed his hat trick which regained a two-goal lead and make it 4-2 Bruins. But a lack of urgency and desperation in the period had Michael Amadio close in on the score and have it be a 4-3 game heading into the final 20 minutes.

Despite being on the man-advantage, Vegas continued to rally back and Chandler Stephenson was able to get on a breakaway and tie the game on a shorthanded tally.

The Bruins’ second power play unit came through to close out the game in the third period.

Mason Lohrei netted the game-winner off a fed from Kevin Shattenkirk while Jeremy Swayman staved off the Golden Knights in the final minutes when the Bruins found themselves on the penalty kill.

A win is a win — and two points.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 14:34 of the first period.

Trent Frederic sprung Morgan Geekie loose as he exploded with speed up ice and down the center lane in the offensive zone to put a wrist shot past Adin Hill’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 15:04 of the first period.

Jake DeBrusk backhanded a pass out front which Jesper Boqvist picked up in the slot for a quick release that flew past Hill’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead at 16:54 of the first period on Geekie’s second goal of the night.

David Pastrnak fed a pass to Geekie inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Hill. 3-0 Bruins.

Geeks got it. (part two ) pic.twitter.com/Jgs8b4iYUA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2024

Second period:

The Golden Knights cut into their deficit at 1:48 of the second period.

Below the left-wing circle, Paul Cotter batted down a pass from Nicolas Roy which he sent from across the ice which snuck past Jeremy Swayman. 3-1 game.

channeling his inner Rafael Devers ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EMvm4eGZqv — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 1, 2024

The Golden Knights made it a one-goal game at 6:57 of the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault threw a shot on net. Alex Pietrangelo picked up the rebound out front and then put his own second effort past Swayman. 3-2 game.

The Bruins retook a two-goal lead at 16:32 of the second period as Geekie recorded a hat trick.

Out front and screening Hill, Geekie tipped-in David Pastrnak’s shot. 4-2 Bruins.

GEEKS FIRST CAREER HATTY pic.twitter.com/UrXOvgNbi2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2024

The Golden Knights scored at 17:46 of the second period.

Chandler Stephenson sent a pass into the slot which Michael Amadio found and put a wrist shot past Swayman. 4-3 game.

more of this plz pic.twitter.com/4cnfNIeLY9 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 1, 2024

Third period:

The Golden Knights tied it up with a shorthanded goal at 5:01 of the third period.

After Marchand had a chance on the power play, Stephenson ended up on a breakaway to beat Swayman. 4-4 tie game.

The Bruins regained the lead with the ultimate game-winner at 15:23 of the third period on the power play.

Kevin Shattenkirk found Mason Lohrei inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer that went five-hole on Hill. Final score: 5-4 Bruins.

A MASON MOMENT pic.twitter.com/6gMt1vLief — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2024

The Bruins will hit the road and face the New York Islanders on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.