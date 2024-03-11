Preview: Bruins set for faceoff against Blues

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 32-29-3, 67PTS, 6th in Central Division
- Robert Thomas: 20G-49A-69PTS; Pavel Buchnevich: 24G-24A-48PTS; Jordan Kyrou: 20G-28A-48PTS
- Jordan Binnington: 22-18-3, 2.86 GAA, .911 save percentage; Joel Hofer: 10-11-0, 2.88 GAA, .911 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins wrap up their four-game homestand tonight against the St. Louis Blues!
- The Bruins have had a good stretch over the last week, bouncing back from a rough patch with a series of OT losses and that Islanders game. In their last four games, they are 3-0-1, In those games, they’ve outscored their opponents 14 to 5.
- In that time as well, Pavel Zacha has gotten hot — he’s on a four-game point streak with five goals and two assists. We’ve also seen Pastrnak hit goal No. 40, as he’s on a two-game goal streak.
- Tonight is the last meeting between the Bruins and Blues. They last saw each other on Jan. 13, a 4-3 Bruins’ win in overtime. Brad Marchand scored two goals in the victory.
- With the rotation, it will likely be Jeremy Swayman in net. Swayman faced the Blues in the previous meeting, making 20 saves in the win. He’s 5-0-1 in his last six starts.
- The Blues enter tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak, getting outscored 12 to 3 in those games. They got shut out by the New York Rangers, 4-0, on Saturday. Brandon Saad has the most points for the Blues in the last five games, with three points on two assists and one goal.
- Right now, St. Louis’s postseason is looking bleak. They are eight points out of the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
- The Blues look the same as when the B’s saw them in January as St. Louis didn’t do anything at the trade deadline.
- Will tonight be the night Brad Marchand hits 400 career goals? Saturday's goal was his first in eight games. In his last 18 games, he’s scored three times.
- The B’s were off yesterday. With that said, it’s probably unlikely we will see Andrew Peeke make his Bruins’ debut as Jim Montgomery previously said he wants to get in at least one practice before putting him in the lineup.
- See ya tonight!
