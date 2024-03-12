Recap: Bruins lack finish in 5-1 loss to Blues

The Boston Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues, 5-1, as they lacked finished and the Blues capitalized on their chances on Monday night at the TD Garden.

David Pastrnak scored the lone goal for the Bruins on a night where the B’s outshot the Blues 37-22 — but just didn’t have any puck luck.

There wasn’t a shortage of opportunities for the Bruins, but rather poor execution to find the back of the net tonight.

“You’re going to have nights like this,” Jim Montgomery said.

While the Bruins got off to a slow start, the Blues found themselves up 2-0 after the first period, taking a two-goal lead at the end of the period seconds into a 5-on-3 power play.

A defensive breakdown and odd-man rush dug the Bruins into a three-goal hole on a Kevin Hayes’ tally early in the second. Then Brandon Saad, at the post, battled it out to gain control of the puck against Kevin Shattenkirk and lifted a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman to make the score 4-0.

But the Bruins came out strong for the third period, quickly getting on the scoreboard as David Pastrnak blasted a one-timer to cut into their deficit.

Midway through the third, the Bruins tried to close the gap by pulling Swayman for the extra attacker with the offensive zone face-off. But Alexey Toropchenko would seal the deal for the Blues with a lengthy wrist shot into the empty net.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Blues opened at 10:13 of the first period.

Torey Krug bounced the puck off the end boards. The puck found its way to Kasperi Kapanen in the slot where he put a quick wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman. 1-0 Blues.

Sometimes all you need is a good bounce. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/KBhKcB8O3X — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 11, 2024

The Blue took a two-goal lead on a 5-on-3 power play at 17:59 of the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich fed Robert Thomas a pass at the top of the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Swayman. 2-0 Blues.

Second period:

The Blues extended their lead at 4:31 of the second period.

Kapanen slid a pass over to Kevin Hayes who went five-hole on Swayman. 3-0 Blues.

Nothing better than scoring a goal in your hometown. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4CMSIuOSnK — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 12, 2024

*The Bruins had a goal called back for Justin Brazeau that would have made it 3-1.

The Blues cushioned their lead at 15:25 of the second period.

Hayes sent a pass out front. At the goal post, Brandon Saad battled with Kevin Shattenkirk, but ultimately won out to lift a shot past Swayman. 4-0 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins scored at 1:48 of the third period.

Kevin Shattenkirk slid a pass to David Pastrnak at the point where he sent a one-timer past Joel Hofer’s blocker. 4-1 game.

The 41st for 88. pic.twitter.com/LdWbJPHDUG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 12, 2024

The Blues netted an empty-netter at 11:27 of the third period.

As the Bruins tried to make something happen in the offensive zone with the extra attacker, Alexey Toropchenko sent a wrist shot down ice to find the empty net. Final score: 5-1 Bruins.

You don't see goals deflected from center ice very often but we just did. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/HC1YJw5Lur — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 12, 2024

