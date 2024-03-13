Morning Skate: Atlantic

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins had an optional practice at TD Garden yesterday after a 5-1 thumping by St. Louis on Monday.

The practice was at the Garden because it was also picture day, which isn’t as optional (I assume):

Team photo day on Causeway pic.twitter.com/TblFsXM7Xo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 12, 2024

The B’s won’t play again until tomorrow night, when they’ll visit the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, but I put this post together before that game ended so...who knows.

Montreal currently finds itself second-last in the Atlantic Division, with 58 points.

The Habs really weren’t supposed to be good this year, so whatever. But sandwiched on either side of those two teams are the Buffalo Sabres (65 points) and the Ottawa Senators (54 points).

So, today’s question: which of those two teams is the bigger disappointment?

To be fair, neither was expected to be a Cup contender, but both were trendy “they’ll make the jump this year!” picks (which Buffalo seems to be every year).

I’ll go with Ottawa, just because I remember reading so many “they’re going to turn the corner” pieces in the fall and...yeah. Not quite.