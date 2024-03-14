Preview: Bruins look to bounce back in a visit to Montreal

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Habs Eyes on the Prize
Know your enemy
- 25-30-10, 60PTS, 7th in the Atlantic Division
- Nick Suzuki: 25G-36A-61PTS; Cole Caufield: 19G-33A-52PTS; Mike Matheson: 9G-38A-47PTS
- Sam Montembeault: 13-12-5, 3.14 GAA, .904 save percentage
Game notes
- One more against the Habs! The Bruins and Canadiens face off for the fourth and final time this season. The home team has won the previous three, with the Bruins losing at the Bell Centre back in November, 3-2 in OT.
- Montreal hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, winning 3-0. Cayden Primeau was excellent in that game for the Habs, earning a 41-save shutout.
- Cole Caufield has been hot for Montreal, with five assists in his last five games.
- TVASports had a pretty cool article with all of the links between Jim Montgomery and the Canadiens: Montgomery once played with Habs GM Kent Hughes and also coached Mike Matheson in the USHL. Montgomery, you may know, is from Montreal and played five games with the Habs back in 1994-1995.
- John Beecher was recalled on an emergency basis this morning.
- Jim Montgomery noted on Wednesday that both Matt Grzelcyk and James van Riemsdyk are sick. Grzelcyk won’t travel to Montreal, but van Riemsdyk will.
- As an aside, I feel like I’ve read a lot of Tweets/posts from other NHL teams about guys being out sick/under the weather. Something’s going around, I guess.
- Andrew Peeke will make his Bruins debut tonight.
See ya tonight!
