Preview: Bruins look to keep energy high against Flyers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Broad Street Hockey
Know your enemy
- 34-25-8, 76PTS, 3rd in the Metropolitan Division
- Travis Konecny: 27G-30A-57PTS; Joel Farabee: 19G-27A-46PTS; Owen Tippett: 24G-16A-40PTS
- Samuel Ersson: 19-14-5, 2.67 GAA, .898 save percentage; Felix Sandstrom: 1-0-0, 3.23 GAA, .846 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will face the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this season tonight. They’ll wrap things up on March 23. In their previous game on Jan. 27, the Bruins won 6-2.
- The Bruins return after their OT win on Thursday up in Montreal when Jake DeBrusk netted the game-winner for a 2-1 victory. Danton Heinen also scored in the win.
- The Flyers on the other hand lost 6-2 to Toronto on Thursday. Ersson had a rough go at it, allowing three goals in Thursday’s loss in the first period before he got pulled. The Flyers were trailing 6-1 midway through the third.
- Philly is 2-2-1 in their last five games. Konecny leads the Flyers with the most points during that stretch — three points.
- If playoffs started tomorrow though, the Flyers would be the third seed in the Metropolitan Division.
- Marchand is still looking for No. 400. Maybe tonight is the night!
- For the Bruins, Pavel Zacha is on a six-game point streak with five goals and four assists. David Pastrnak is on a four-game point streak with three goals and two assists.
- The Bruins will honor James van Riemsdyk during a pregame ceremony for 1,000th NHL games. It’s fitting it’s against the Flyers, and likely coordinated that way, as he spent most of his career with Philadelphia.
- Hopefully a night like this for JVR will fuel some production for him. In his last 12 games, he only has one assist. JVR didn’t play on Thursday as he was sick. As yesterday was a travel day, there are no updates on his status — or Matt Grzelcyk’s.
- We’ll also likely get to see more of Andrew Peeke against the Flyers. He made his Bruins’ debut on Thursday, clocking 17:01 time on ice.
