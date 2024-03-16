Women’s Preview: Put up or shut up

Just the facts
When: Today, 6:00 PM
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Game notes
- This is the first of two takeover games games for the league as Toronto and Montreal head to Pittsburgh tomorrow.
- Boston is technically the home game in this, losing a game at Tsongas, though with the quality of their play there this year, that is a blessing.
- Questions are growing on the decisions being made at the top for Boston. Today is a must win and Kessel has little room for error.
- Ottawa and Boston have met three times, once in Ottawa and twice in Lowell. All three games have ended in regulation with each team winning a game on the road, Boston took the rubber match in Lowell.
- Frankel should get the go tonight but you wonder if Kessel is on a short trigger because she feels her seat heating up.
- Boston is tied with Ottawa for the last playoff spot. They are three points up on New York for the last spot, all three are equal on 16 games.
