Women’s Recap: Neutral ice, sweet neutral ice. Boston escapes Detroit beating Ottawa 2-1 in a shootout.

Another close call, this time it went the way of Boston. In front of a record setting American crowd with Boston technically being the home team, Boston scored first but couldn’t hold on to a regulation victory. Instead both teams had opportunities in the overtime but were left off the books forcing a shootout.
Game Notes
- The extra point puts Boston back ahead of Ottawa into 4th place, the last playoff spot.
- Both teams forced the goalies to make 25 saves but Boston’s defense was once again out of sorts.The team is heavily relying on Frankel right now , which Knight mentioned in her post game interview.
- Knight had the lone goal for Boston and one of the shootout tallies. She is seeming to have more good games of late, which this team is in desperate need of.
- Knight said it best in her post game interview, Frankel has kept this team win a lot of games, especially a few they didn’t deserve to be in, today was no different. Once again Frankel stood on her head and held the opponents to only one goal and was a a wall in the shootout.
- Boston travels to red hot Toronto on Wednesday knight.
Loading comments...