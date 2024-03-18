B’s playoff opponent update: Who will Boston play in the first round?

The Bruins may have been struggling recently, but their playoff position has realistically only one challenger this year thanks to a stout goaltending pair and some truly exceptional work by some of the team’s main forwards.

Yes, we’re finally to that point in the year where we start thinking of who the dance partner of the Bruins will be once the postseason begins.

Which of course means, we gotta talk about the Leafs.

The most likely scenario...unfortunately: Toronto.

I am physically ill at the idea of the Bruins having to play this godforsaken suck-ass loser franchise again. I would rather skin my arm than have to subject myself to a fanbase and media environment that seems absolutely flabbergasted that hockey seems to involve their active participation and not just it happening around them.

And it’s absolutely more than likely that Boston’s going to face them in the first round.

Again.

Great playoff format, Gary!

Either way, the Bruins are extremely likely to face the Maple Leafs thanks to Florida unfortunately being on some other level of team this year. Saturday’s win against Philly helped a lot after they got some much needed help from Tampa, but it’s only a point’s difference. Boston has to face Ottawa, The Rangers, and Philly (again) this week, while Florida has Nashville, The Blueshirts...and Philly. All three of those teams are theoretically winnable given the way both teams play.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I suppose.

But if the Bruins still have their scoring problems and their goaltending still chooses to take nights off; Get ready for brand new narratives of this team to be built against our will as both sides inevitably find themselves going seven extremely stupid games because no matter how good or bad either team is, that is how it happens. I think in my head that even as flawed as Boston is, they should be able to knock off a team that’s made a concerted effort towards being worse since the new guy took charge, but they will go to seven whether or not anyone wants it to! It sucks!

But if they can stay on top? Well, then the fun really begins!

The WAAAAAY more fun Wildcard scenarios!

Now that we’ve paid our dues to the fetid problems of Blue and White,

Boston at the top of the Atlantic (assuming they get there) would get the 2nd Wildcard team as their opponent, and that is a hotly contested spot in the standings as of right now. Let’s take a gander at how the rest of the East is taking up the final spot in the dance.

The Front-runners - Detroit, Washington, and New York Islanders

As of right now, the Red Wings hold the spot, but only just; the Isle have been damn effective at creating offense under Patrick Roy and the Caps have managed a couple of crucial tight defensive games over Pacific Northwest opponents, with both taking ample advantage of the Red Wings going on a six game losing bender. That said, there’s been a little course correction as of Saturday night; Detroit got a massive two points in dropping Buffalo 4-1, and NYI getting their hearts broken by the Sens in OT. Does that fix the issue? Not entirely!

If you think Detroit might be the more preferable matchup, then the schedule over the next couple of weeks might actually work to your favor; New York’s upcoming week started by getting pantsed by the Rangers, and continues on to feature Carolina, Winnipeg, and Detroit...and also the Devils; a team on the outside threatening to look in...eventually. Even if NJ is an easier out, that’s still a brutal stretch of games in comparison to Detroit’s much easier time of Columbus, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and NYI. Washington meanwhile really has it’s work cut out for them; they get Carolina, Toronto, and Winnipeg, with their only reasonable matchup being the Flames tonight.

That game on this upcoming Thursday is going to be a major turning point for these three teams. Probably should be on National TV! Isn’t going to be!

Gary you should fix this!

The Longshots - Buffalo and New Jersey

Instead of October Sabres, it seems the new look Sabres have “Spring Sabres”, where they threaten to be a playoff contender for two months and then never make it. It’s an improvement I guess, but I don’t know if it’s the kind you build off of. Meanwhile, the Devils can’t stop a beach ball and for whatever reason have had the worst time trying to get their all-world talents to play like it. Firing Lindy definitely helped a little...but not much.

A really weird pairing indeed. I thought for sure these two teams would be pretty comfortably in it at the beginning of the season.

Either way, the Sabres need to get their act together and fast if they wanna compete with this bunchup in the frontrunning category: They’ve got the 6th most difficult schedule coming up according to Tankathon, and I’m inclined to agree. They go out west this week to play Vancouver and Seattle, then settle in with Edmonton and Calgary to finish it off. The only real layup right now should be Seattle if they play their cards right. New Jersey meanwhile got beat yesterday by Vegas, and gets Pittsburgh, Ottawa, NYI, and Winnipeg upcoming.

Only if they start slipping - Tampa Bay

The Lightning looked for all the world like they were on the outs from the playoffs...and then decided they would only lose one game in March so far, and absolutely pummel the teams they beat. That catapulted them ahead of the Red Wings and comfortably 4 points ahead of Detroit and into the 1st Wildcard spot. So long as they keep pace, Boston will completely avoid the Bolts entirely for the first round and leave that to NYR as problem.

That being said...they do have to beat the teams they should in order to keep pace. Detroit has a easier schedule, and they’re at home for most of it. Tampa meanwhile is having their west coast trip; taking on the Knights, the Kings, the Sharks, and the Ducks. There are two wins on here that you could comfortably pencil in! The Red Wings on the other hand, if they keep up the momentum, could clean house with their upcoming week.

For your sake Tampa, you’d better come out swinging against Vegas! They’re doing that thing where they rope-a-dope teams and then win 3-1!

Thanks for playing - Pittsburgh

Perhaps...Glasses Man Bad, after all?

Frankly I don’t know what John Henry expected here. Kyle Dubas tried to get this rusting ‘76 GTO to heave forward, and while it’s engine is good...there’s still far too much wrong with the team as it’s currently constructed to make it. Erik Karlsson didn’t move the needle, their forward group seems completely incapable of generating meaningful offense that can keep the flaws of their goaltending and defense good and hidden.

Worst part is that Dubas may have to convince someone else to execute his vision while also trying to convince the Fenway Sports Group to blow it up. Maybe he can tell them it’ll save money in the long term.