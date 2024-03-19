Preview: Bruins back at it tonight against Senators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Silver Seven Sens
Know your enemy
- 28-34-4, 60PTS, last in Atlantic Division
- Tim Stützle: 17G-47A-64PTS; Brady Tkachuk: 30G-26A-56PTS; Claude Giroux: 19G-37A-56PTS
- Joonas Korpisalo: 15-20-4, 3.31 GAA, .890 save percentage; Anton Forsberg: 12-11-0, 3.39 GAA, .887 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins continue their three-game homestand tonight against the Ottawa Senators in only the two’s second meeting of the season. The Bruins will close out the regular season against them on April 16.
- In their first game, the Bruins beat the Senators, 3-2, in overtime. After leading 2-1 in the second period, the Senators scored a late second-period goal and then another in the game’s final minutes to force overtime. But Brad Marchand ended it in overtime to give the Bruins the win.
- Marchand has the most points for the Bruins in the last five games, with seven points. Six of those are assists as he’s still searching for his No. 400 career goal.
- For the Senators, Stutzle has seven points on three goals and four assists in his last five games.
- The Senators come to Boston having lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 7-2, on Sunday. Last in the Atlantic and 14 points behind the last wild card spot, they are pretty much just playing this season out, but have given their opponents a battle as of late. They are 3-2-0 in their last five games, picking up three overtime or shootout wins.
- Head-to-head, the Bruins penalty kill is at 82.1% while the Senators are almost last in the league at 73.5%.
- With the rotation, we should be seeing Linus Ullmark in net. He’s won his last two starts.
- Danton Heinen continues to provide depth for the Bruins. Besides an important goal last game, he has five points in his last seven games. Jake DeBrusk has also gotten hot with four goals and five assists in seven games. Four of those were multi-point nights.
- The Bruins got in two practices since Saturday’s game and Jim Montgomery said he noticed the guys being more rested and paying more attention to details in drills. He said it also has given some guys a chance to take care of “some bumps and bruises” with more depth.
- Expect more Johnny Beecher on the wing during this latest call-up for the forward. Montgomery explained after practice yesterday that they want Beecher taking face-offs because its a strength of his. But during 5v5, Jesper Boqvist is the man for center.
- See ya tonight!
