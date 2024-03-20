Women’s Preview: Divergent courses

Just the facts
When: Today, 7:00 PM
Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Game notes
- This is the last trip to the MAC for Boston, they will have one more Ontario visit later though.
- This is the fourth meeting between the teams and like all three previous editions it is on a Wednesday.
- The seat did not really cool much for Coach Kessel after escaping with a shootout win over fellow playoff dreamer Ottawa.
- Boston won their first meeting at the MAC and has lost the last two, a home and a road game in there as Toronto has been on fire.
- With both teams having traveled this past weekend and run their starting goalies out for almost every game recently. You have to wonder if one or both of Aerin Frankel and Kristen Campbell will get a night off.
- Toronto is tied atop the standings but has a game in hand, this game, over Montreal while Boston clings to the last playoff spot for dear life as they lead Ottawa by a single point.
Loading comments...