Recap: Pastrnak’s hat trick propels Bruins to 6-2 win over Senators

David Pastrnak registered his 17th career hat trick to help the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

Justin Brazeau added two power-play goals while Jesper Boqvist picked up the other tally in the win.

The Bruins didn’t have their best first period, but still managed to take a 2-0 lead on Pastrnak’s first two goals of the game.

The Senators were able to make it a one-goal game twice in the second period, first scoring on the power play. But Justin Brazeau and the Bruins’ second power play unit struck and cushioned the B’s lead. The Senators, however, capped things off with a very late, four seconds remaining, goal in the middle frame from Brady Tkachuk.

The Bruins closed out the third period, as Pastrnak completed his hat trick with a blind backhander and Brazeau yet again potted a power-play goal. Boqvist stayed strong on the puck coming into the offensive zone to score the Bruins’ middle goal of the third period.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins took the lead at 8:27 of the first period.

Pastrnak tipped in a long shot by Matt Grzelcyk for it to travel past Joonas Korpisalo. 1-0 Bruins.

Tipped by tortellini pic.twitter.com/KCpJm24OL5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2024

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 11:23 of the first period on Pastrnak’s second goal of the game.

Pastrnak skated down the center lane and put a backhander past Korpisalo’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

That fettuccine finish pic.twitter.com/L78oLSDoVr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2024

Second period:

The Senators bounced back at 13:08 of the second period on the power play.

Claude Giroux found Shane Pinto in the high slot for a one-timer past Linus Ullmark’s stick. 2-1 game.

The speed of that release though #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/X9PEJ1PMgB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 20, 2024

The Bruins struck on the power play to regain a two-goal lead at 18:51 of the second period.

Justin Brazeau picked up Kevin Shattenkirk’s rebound to lift the puck past Korpisalo. 3-1 Bruins.

But then the Senators made it a one-goal game again for the second time in the second period at 19:56.

Brady Tkachuk picked up the loose puck out front to snap a shot through Ullmark’s five-hole. 3-2 game.

Third period:

Pastrnak completed his hat trick at 4:43 of the third period.

Along the goal line, Shattenkirk hit Pastrnak with a pass. Just inside the left-wing circle, Pastrnak sent a blind backhander toward net which beat Korpisalo’s glove. 4-2 Bruins.

HAT TRICK 1️⃣7️⃣ FOR 8️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/o9ZyE1g8qr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2024

The Bruins extended their lead at 5:08 of the third period.

After receiving a long pass from Johnny Beecher, Jesper Boqvist skated into the offensive zone, fending off Jakob Chychrun to cut to the front and slide a low shot past Korpisalo’s right skate. 5-2 Bruins.

Boqy on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/zQkmVZEa25 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2024

Brazeau netted his second goal of the night — and second on the power play — to cap of the Bruins’ win at 18:06 of the third period.

Jake DeBrusk slid a pass to Brazeau below the goal line before he threw a wrist shot past Korpisalo out front. Final score: 6-2 Bruins.

A finishing touch from 5️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Cd3SjpE2tS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2024

