Morning Skate: Onward

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins skated to a 6-2 win over Ottawa last night, the B’s third win in a row and fifth in their last six games.

It was close for a bit, but a David Pastrnak hat trick and a three-goal third period proved to be enough.

Pastrnak is now part man, part bear:

It was a pretty interesting night elsewhere in the NHL as well:

The Red Wings got a big boost in their push for the playoffs, beating Columbus 4-3 in OT. Detroit was down 2-0 in that game and scored the game-tying goal with 13 seconds left in regulation.

The Flyers beat the Maple Leafs to pad their playoff standing, in spite of their captain being a healthy scratch.

The Penguins’ slim, slim playoff hopes essentially dissipated with a 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The Sabres and Canucks played a late game last night (it had just started when I was working on this), where two points would put them within three of the Red Wings.

It was just last week where we pondered in a Morning Skate which of Buffalo and Ottawa was the biggest flop — now look at Buffalo go!

At least we have Ottawa.

The Bruins will be back at it Thursday night, hosting the New York Rangers.

Last night’s game was the Bruins’ last against a down-and-out team for a while: their next nine games will be against teams currently in a playoff spot, including two each against Florida, Carolina, and Washington.

PWHL Boston will be in action tonight, playing PWHL Toronto in their quest for a playoff spot.

What’s on tap today?