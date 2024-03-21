Preview: Bruins look to pick up a season win against Rangers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Blueshirt Banter
Know your enemy
- 45-20-4, 94PTS, 1st in Metropolitan Division
- Artemi Panarin: 38G-56A-94PTS; Vincent Trocheck: 24G-41A-65PTS; Chris Kreider: 33G-31A-64PTS
- Igor Shesterkin: 29-15-2, 2.60 GAA, .912 save percentage; Jonathan Quick: 15-5-2, 2.46 GAA, .916 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins close out their three-game homestand as Metropolitan Division leading New York Rangers come to to the town.
- The Bruins will look to find a W tonight for the first time this season against the Rangers as they are 0-1-1 through the first two meetings. The Rangers took the first game on Nov. 25, 2023, with a 7-4 in which the Bruins never had the lead. The Rangers then beat the Bruins on Dec. 16, 2023, 2-1 in overtime as Trocheck scored the tying goal in the third and then OT winner.
- The Rangers are 3-2-0 in their last five games, last playing on Tuesday dropping to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2. New York is battling with the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division, as two points separate them.
- The Bruins remain at top of the Atlantic, and top of the league with 97 points, with three points over the Florida Panthers.
- We also have some pretty evenly matched power plays and penalty kills tonight with some of the lower GAAs too in the league.
- For the Rangers, Panarin has three goals and four assists in his last five games while Pastrnak leads the way for the Bruins with eight points in five games.
- Pavel Zacha has really stepped up his game recently, adding the depth we saw from him last year. He’s on an eight-game point streak with five goals and six assists. In his previous 11 games before that, he has only three points.
- David Pastrnak is only one point away from a 100 point season. With his three goals last game, he moved ahead of Cam Neely into seventh for all-time goals scored with 345 right now. Brad Marchand is ahead of him at No. 5 with 399. He has a chance to pass Rick Middleton this season who sits at No. 4 with 402. I say chance, because it’s been about a month since Marchand has been single digits chasing 400 career goals.
- See ya tonight!
