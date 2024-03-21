Women’s Recap: Smoldering seats and ticking clocks, Boston falls apart in Toronto falls 2-1.

Once again Boston was unable to play a full 60 minute game. They led 1-0 after two periods but the wheels were already coming off and they came all the way off quickly in the final frame. Toronto tied the game in the third minute of the third period on their third power play and controlled the game from there netting the winner on the PP about five minutes later. Boston had a few opportunities to tie it up but were unable to sustain much pressure.
Game Notes
- The zero points might prove disastrous for Boston as Ottawa ran away against New York to take the full three points and move back into the final playoff spot with a two point cushion.
- Shot tallies were low on the back ups but through 40 only Howe had been beaten, but she was able to recover and prevented Boston’s anemic offense from getting another point.
- Sidney Morin tallied her first goal in the first period to give Boston the early lead they were unable to hold on to.
- There are only six games left and now every point is going to count. Questions have to be starting to rise about the temperature of Coach Kessel’s seat.
- The loss puts Boston in a precarious position just before the international break. They will have one more game before the time off as they head to the Islanders rink to play New York next Monday.
