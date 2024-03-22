Recap: Bruins fall to Rangers, 5-2, on Panarin’s hat trick

Third time’s the charm, but not in a good way for the B’s.

The Boston Bruins fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers on Thursday at the TD Garden to wrap up their season series against them 0-2-1.

While the Bruins started off well, and taking a 1-0 lead to head into the second period, the compete level began to falter and just wasn’t there to match a high caliber team like the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin added two goals in the middle frame, beating Jeremy Swayman through his legs, but the second goal stung.

It was a tune all too familiar with a late-period goal in the final seconds of play given up by the Bruins. Panarin nearly scored a third time in the period with 10 seconds left on the clock, but hit the post.

Despite Justin Brazeau’’s effort out front to tie the game in the third period, the Rangers quickly answered back when Adam Fox beat Swayman high.

The Rangers capped their win off with a pair of empty-netters — one of which gave Panarin a hat trick.

“I don’t think we competed hard enough on pucks,” Jim Montgomery said, who felt the Rangers also checked better than them tonight and won the game with their neutral and offensive zone play.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 8:04 of the first period.

After Trent Frederic tried to pick up a rebound from his first shot, the loose puck from Quick’s save on the rebound bounced out to Jake DeBrusk who collected the puck, carried it to the slot and threw a wrist shot past Quick. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Rangers tied the game at 7:58 of the second period.

Braden Schneider sent a centering pass to the slot. Panarin took it off Bruins defenders to carry it across the slot and throw a wrist shot at Jeremy Swayman that traveled through his five-hole. 1-1 tie game.

The Rangers took the lead at 19:25 of the second period.

Panarin’s pass out front hit a sliding DeBrusk and went through Swayman’s five-hole. 2-1 Rangers.

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 3:17 of the third period.

Carrying the puck from below the goal line, Jesper Boqvist found Brad Marchand out front. Marchand took the initial shot and tried to follow up on his rebound, but Justin Brazeau was in the paint and tapped home the loose puck in the crease. 2-2 game.

The Rangers regained the lead moments later at 3:57 of the third period.

Erik Gustafsson faked a shot and passed to Adam Fox instead who inside the right-wing circle, roofed a wrist shot past Swayman’s blocker shoulder. 3-2 Rangers.

The Rangers then added a pair of empty-net goals, one from Mika Zibanejad and the other from Panarin to complete a hat trick. Final score: 5-2 Rangers.

Game notes: