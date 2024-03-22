Recap: Bruins fall to Rangers, 5-2, on Panarin’s hat trick

Third time’s the charm, but not in a good way for the B’s.
The Boston Bruins fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers on Thursday at the TD Garden to wrap up their season series against them 0-2-1.
While the Bruins started off well, and taking a 1-0 lead to head into the second period, the compete level began to falter and just wasn’t there to match a high caliber team like the Rangers.
Artemi Panarin added two goals in the middle frame, beating Jeremy Swayman through his legs, but the second goal stung.
It was a tune all too familiar with a late-period goal in the final seconds of play given up by the Bruins. Panarin nearly scored a third time in the period with 10 seconds left on the clock, but hit the post.
Despite Justin Brazeau’’s effort out front to tie the game in the third period, the Rangers quickly answered back when Adam Fox beat Swayman high.
The Rangers capped their win off with a pair of empty-netters — one of which gave Panarin a hat trick.
“I don’t think we competed hard enough on pucks,” Jim Montgomery said, who felt the Rangers also checked better than them tonight and won the game with their neutral and offensive zone play.
Here are the highlights:
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 8:04 of the first period.
After Trent Frederic tried to pick up a rebound from his first shot, the loose puck from Quick’s save on the rebound bounced out to Jake DeBrusk who collected the puck, carried it to the slot and threw a wrist shot past Quick. 1-0 Bruins.
Starting off with some 7️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/yHAAdsKwJz— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2024
Second period:
The Rangers tied the game at 7:58 of the second period.
Braden Schneider sent a centering pass to the slot. Panarin took it off Bruins defenders to carry it across the slot and throw a wrist shot at Jeremy Swayman that traveled through his five-hole. 1-1 tie game.
Schneids on the fly + Bread puts it away. pic.twitter.com/jNNykD4FqO— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2024
The Rangers took the lead at 19:25 of the second period.
Panarin’s pass out front hit a sliding DeBrusk and went through Swayman’s five-hole. 2-1 Rangers.
4️⃣0️⃣ GOALS FOR BREADMAN. pic.twitter.com/Yh98VGGgDi— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2024
Third period:
The Bruins tied the game at 3:17 of the third period.
Carrying the puck from below the goal line, Jesper Boqvist found Brad Marchand out front. Marchand took the initial shot and tried to follow up on his rebound, but Justin Brazeau was in the paint and tapped home the loose puck in the crease. 2-2 game.
Justin Brazeau scores his third goal in two games. pic.twitter.com/vTylC8n0Hl— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 22, 2024
The Rangers regained the lead moments later at 3:57 of the third period.
Erik Gustafsson faked a shot and passed to Adam Fox instead who inside the right-wing circle, roofed a wrist shot past Swayman’s blocker shoulder. 3-2 Rangers.
SHEESH. pic.twitter.com/zJWhBBdIfl— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2024
The Rangers then added a pair of empty-net goals, one from Mika Zibanejad and the other from Panarin to complete a hat trick. Final score: 5-2 Rangers.
Game notes:
- The game had the making of being a showdown between two of the best teams in the league. It began fast-paced and back-and-forth opportunities, but things seemed to change in the second period.
- The Bruins couldn’t compete with the Rangers’ checking. They also were on the defensive as they couldn’t break through the neutral zone. The Rangers had longer stretches of puck possession in the offensive zone too.
- Montgomery said he felt the Bruins didn’t play with enough emotion or physicality.
- The first power-play unit continues to struggle. While neither unit scored tonight, Jim Montgomery said he’s not happy with the first unit and recognizes it’s been the second unit scoring about 80% of the goals.
- Swayman will likely want those first two goals back. In the last three games, he’s averaged a .845 save percentage, allowing three or more goals in the last three games. That average is the lowest he’s seen all year.
- Marchand remains snake bitten and it’s frustrating to watch at times. He had a few opportunities — leading to that Brazeau goal in particular — but just can’t find the back of the net.
- DeBrusk and Montgomery voiced frustration with the Bruins’ efforts tonight. DeBrusk said postgame, this road trip is going to be more of the same for the Bruins, as their opponents aren’t going to be easy. They are going to be seeing teams fighting for a playoff spot playing desperate hockey.
- The Bruins head out on the road and face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m.
