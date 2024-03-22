Morning Skate: Swings

Welcome to Friday, folks!

You made it to the end of another work week. Almost, at least.

The Bruins didn't exactly send you home happy last night, losing to the New York Rangers, 5-2, at TD Garden.

The game was, of course, closer than the score indicated, as two of the Rangers’ goals were empty-netters.

Still, it was a disappointing game from a fan perspective, as the B’s got right back in it in the third via a Justin Brazeau goal only to see the Rangers take the lead again 40 seconds later.

The Rangers are a good team and the Bruins simply made too many mistakes to avoid the defeat.

Brad Marchand stood out (not in a good way) as a guy who just can’t buy a break right now. He has just one goal in his last 14 games, with a few chances last night somehow finding their way directly into Jonathan Quick’s chest.

He also had at least three instances in the last five minutes of the game where plays died on his stick, either from falling down or turning the puck over.

This isn’t to blame Marchand for the loss — just to point out that sometimes, when you’re off, you’re off.

Jeremy Swayman is another who has seen his play dip a bit in recent games, and while it’d be silly to say he was to blame for the loss, it’s funny how things change.

Two weeks ago, Linus Ullmark was on the trade block and Swayman was the clear #1; now, if the playoffs started tomorrow, Ullmark would likely be your Game 1 starter.

The benefits of having two great goalies, right?

Elsewhere, the Panthers lost to the red-hot Predators, while the Red Wings scored a huge win over the New York Islanders.

Tampa also took a big step towards locking up a wild card spot with a win over San Jose, while Buffalo’s slim playoff hopes fizzled out with a big loss to Edmonton as well.

On tap for tonight: a giant one for the Washington Capitals, who will play Carolina in a bid to keep pace with the Red Wings.

It’s chaos down there!