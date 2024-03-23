Preview: Bruins hit the road for a matinee in Philly

Just the facts
When: Today, 1 PM
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
How to follow: NESN, NBCSN, NHL Network, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 35-26-9, 79PTS, third in the Metropolitan Division
- Travis Konecny: 28G-31A-59PTS; Joel Farabee: 21G-28A-49PTS; Owen Tippett: 25G-21A-46PTS
- Samuel Ersson: 20-14-6, 2.68 GAA, .898 save percentage
Game notes
- I know I’ve said this before this season, but it’s another case of “these guys again?!” The Bruins and Flyers renew acquaintances less than a week after their chaotic meeting at TD Garden last Saturday night.
- That game saw the Bruins eventually win, 6-5, but also saw them very nearly blow a three-goal lead during a seven-goal third period. Chaos!
- Philly lost their last game, a 3-2 OT loss to Carolina on Thursday.
- Flyers captain Sean Couturier was a healthy scratch in that loss, just like he was in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. I can see keeping him out again when you’re coming off of a win, but I’d imagine he’ll be back today. Then again, you never know with John Tortorella.
- The Flyers seemed pretty comfortably in a playoff spot recently, but it’s getting a little tense now. The Flyers are (as of Friday afternoon) four points ahead of Washington, but the Capitals have two games in hand (one of which they’ll have played by the time you read this).
- Today marks the first game of a six-game road trip for the Bruins, but I’d imagine they’ll fly back to Boston afterwards: this is an afternoon game and they don’t play in Florida until Tuesday.
- Brad Marchand didn’t practice on Friday but will “likely” be playing this afternoon.
- Regarding the “How to Watch” section: the NHL website lists this as “NBCSN,” but my guess is that’s in Philly, where that’s their affiliate. I’d assume this one is on NESN locally, but maybe give yourselves a few extra minutes to check.
See ya this afternoon!
