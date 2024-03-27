Preview: Another round of Florida Men as B’s visit the Lightning

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30ish PM
Where: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Raw Charge
Know your enemy
- 39-25-7, 85PTS, 4th in the Atlantic Division
- Nikita Kucherov: 41G-82A-123PTS; Brayden Point: 41G-39A-80PTS; Victor Hedman: 12G-57A-69PTS
- Andrei Vasilevskiy: 26-16-2, 2.94 GAA, .897 save percentage
Game notes
- I didn’t play a hockey game on Tuesday — I just typed a bunch of words about one and even I’m tired, so we’ll see how the Bruins do tonight.
- I say “7:30ish” for a time as this is a national TV game on TNT, and those almost never start at the assigned time. You should have a few minutes to grab a drink, make dinner, or do whatever else may be on your to-do list.
- Nikita Kucherov, who miraculously isn’t injured ahead of the playoffs, has been about as “on fire” as a hockey player can possibly be. He has 11 points in his last five games — and it’s worth noting that one of those five was a blank on Sunday against Anaheim.
- If you go back to the start of March, Kucherov has 19 points in nine games, including two four-point nights and one five-point night.
- He doesn’t have the same assist numbers, but it’s worth pointing out that Brayden Point is having another terrific season, equaling Kucherov’s goal number with 41.
- If there’s ever a game to stay off of the penalty kill, it’s tonight. Take a “second game of a back-to-back” and mix it with “league’s best power play” and any penalty tonight is a recipe for disaster.
- Tampa had to deal with some injuries to start the season, but they’ve hung in there and are pretty much a lock for the playoffs. After it seemed like they were locked into a wild card spot, they’re now just four points behind Toronto.
- The Bolts have just one regulation loss since March began and are 6-0-1 in their last seven.
- I’d imagine the B’s go with a bit of lineup shuffling tonight, given the quick turnaround. Still. this is a tall order against a hot Lightning team.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...