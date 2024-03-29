Morning Skate: Clinched

In case you had genuine fears of some kind of epic collapse, you can breathe easier now.

The Bruins are officially in the NHL playoffs, clinching by virtue of a Flyers loss or a Red Wings loss or some other combination of math that doesn’t really matter.

In any case, they are in the big dance with eight games to spare and still have a decent shot at winning the division.

Not bad for a team that was supposed to fight tooth and nail with Ottawa for a playoff spot, eh?

Speaking of playoff spots, it would appear that, as Sky alluded to the other day, no one really wants to claim the second wild card spot.

On Thursday night, the Capitals and the Red Wings lost handily to the Leafs and the Hurricanes, respectively.

The Islanders did the Bruins a favor by beating Florida in regulation, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

In some ways, it’s reminiscent of last season, where a team like Florida got in just under the wire and then ended up going on a run.

Saturday’s game against the Bruins is a massive one for the Capitals, who have a two-point lead over Detroit with a game in hand; the Red Wings will have played the Panthers in Florida by the time the B’s-Caps game starts.

The Islanders are lurking four points back, with the Devils not quite officially eliminated yet at five points back.

Should be fun to watch!

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?