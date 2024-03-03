PWHL RECAP: Boston’s offense splutters in 3-1 Loss

It’s comforting to know at least both the men’s and women’s game in New England is falling to pieces at roughly the same time.

The Highlights, if you dare:

(Note: Due to availability, this game’s highlights are exclusively in French)

Game Notes:

Tonight’s TOI leader for Boston was Megan Keller, who logged 24:38 TOI (also thank you for having TOI logged now!)

One half season in, and I think we can be reasonable in a simple yet pretty damning criticism of PWHL Boston: This is a very talented group of individuals, but as a team, they seem extremely out of sorts. For one thing, they can shoot. They shoot often and generally lead possession time! But they also fail to get position for rebounds, they struggle in front of the net in spite of being able to get there under their own power. They also have a volume shooting issue where they take a ton of shots from low danger parts of the ice; assuming a league with twelve of the best goaltenders in the sport are going to give up goals, or rebounds...which feeds into all the other problems they face. The coaching staff need to get a handle on this as soon as they can.

I have a lot of things to say about Hilary Knight but we’re doing a big half-season recap for PWHL Boston and I will save them for that. All I’ll say is that it’s nice to see she can still shoot like that when given the space to do so. Excellent goal by the captain and a great heads-up steal by Müller to start the whole thing off.

Aerin Frankel had a decent night, but that Erin Ambrose shot probably should’ve been a save. Otherwise, .914 SV% on 33 shots, that’s pretty decent.

MPP, man. There’s just no answer for that woman. 3 points including a hell of an opening tally.

Boston’s position in the standings wasn’t impacted much by this, mercifully. Thanks to Ottawa getting absolutely ground into powder by Toronto, and front-runner Minnesota playing New York tomorrow, it’s looking like the 4th spot in the PHWL standings is fine for right now. Still, it’s high-time these ladies got some wins.

Boston’s next game is on Wednesday against Toronto in Toronto; with a puck-drop time of 7pm EST. That game will be, as all of them are, on Youtube.

We’ll see you there!