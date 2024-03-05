Preview: Bruins back home for showdown against Oilers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Oilers Nation
Know your enemy
- 37-20-2, 76PTS, 2nd in Pacific Division
- Connor McDavid: 23G-74A-97PTS; Leon Draisaitl: 30G-48A-78PTS; Zach Hyman: 42G-19A-61PTS
- Stuart Skinner: 28-13-2, 2.64 GAA, .905 save percentage; Calvin Pickard: 8-3-0, 2.40 GAA, .909
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back home after a two-game road trip and playing last night. So here goes nothing to start a four-game home stand as the trade deadline lurks around the corner. Up first: McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers tonight!
- This is the last meeting for the two who saw each other not too long ago on Feb. 21 during the B’s six-game OT/SO streak. The Bruins came out on top, 6-5, in that overtime meeting. In the game, the Bruins were up 4-1 in the second period before the Oilers rallied and scored three goals to tie the game. Each side would add another tally before the end of the third period. Charlie McAvoy eventually scored the game-winner in OT.
- No surprise that McDavid has been streaky or continues to one of the top point-getters in the league. He’s on an 11-game point streak with eight of those multi-point games including a six-assist game...He has 10 points in his last five games alone.
- In comparison, David Pastrnak — who is 10 points (before last night’s game) behind McDavid in overall points — has five points in his last five games.
- Morgan Geekie has been producing in the last few games, and it’s needed in this stretch as the Bruins’ top forwards have struggled finding the back of the net. *Before last night, Brad Marchand has one goal in his last 11 games. Jake DeBrusk has one in the last 15 — last one came against the Oilers. Charlie Coyle has three goals in 13 games. Pavel Zacha scored his first goal last night after going 11-games scoreless.
- Edmonton comes to Boston on a four-game winning streak. They last played on Sunday, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-1. In those games, they’ve outscored their opponents 15-4.
- The Bruins have been pretty 50/50 at home recently. They are 4-3-2 in their last nine home games since the All-Star Break.
- Lines were shuffled last night so we’ll see how they look against the Oilers. Derek Forbort also was out of the lineup, as well as Marc McLaughlin. We’ll have to wait to see if they stay out tonight.
- See ya tonight!
