Recap: Late goal leads to Bruins 2-1 OT loss to Oilers

The Boston Bruins dropped a tight game to the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in overtime, on a late, tying goal from Leon Draisaitl and his eventual game-winner in extra minutes.

After two scoreless periods, Pavel Zacha put the Bruins up 1-0 early in the third period with a one-timer past Stuart Skinner.

But again for the eighth time in the last 12 games, the Bruins had a hard time closing out the game and overtime was inevitable.

“We have to find ways to win,” Zacha said. “There have been a lot of them this season where you’re winning and then the last five minutes you get scored on. That’s something we have to get better at.”

The Bruins couldn’t hold onto their lead in the final minutes of play and allowed Connor McDavid to set up the tying goal, throwing the puck out front with traffic for Leon Draisaitl to redirect the puck which popped up over Linus Ullmark’s helmet with 1:20 left on the clock.

“In the end, they found a way to squeeze one by us,” Jim Montgomery said.

As the Oilers controlled overtime, McDavid found Draisaitl for a one-timer to take the game.

Here are the game’s highlights:

First period:

Scoreless

Shots - 9-9

Second period:

Scoreless

Shots - 12-8 Bruins

Third period:

The Bruins broke through on Stuart Skinner at 4:26 of the third period.

Danton Heinen found Pavel Zacha skating toward the right-wing circle where up high he blasted a one-timer past Skinner’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

The Oilers tied it up at 18:40 of the third period.

McDavid threw the puck out front and with lots of bodies there, Leon Draisaitl tipped in a shot over Ullmark. 1-1 tie game.

Overtime:

The Oilers won the game at 2:18 of overtime.

Off a feed from McDavid, Draisaitl sent a one-timer past Ullmark’s glove. Final score: 2-1 Oilers.

OVERTIME ONE-TIMER FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/7xsOAjJaDb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 6, 2024

Game notes: