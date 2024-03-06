Women’s Preview: Streak busting

Just the facts
When: Today, 7:00 PM
Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How to follow: NESN, NESN 360, PWHL YouTube (Out of Market)
Game notes
- This will be the second trip to Toronto, the first time out Boston took all three points, their first regulation win in franchise history.
- Historically Boston has been a good road team but ion their last trip to Montreal they suffered their first ever regulation road loss.
- We thought that Coach Kessel had the lines figured out but after the Montreal game with another sputtering start questions are raised. Boston is running out of room to find the magic mix so every game it doesn’t raises concern levels.
- Last time these two teams met Toronto came to Lowell and lit up Emma Soderberg for four goals on only 17 shots, en route to a 5-3 victory. Natalie Spooner had a hat trick, and Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead and would never lead by less then two goals.
- Pretty sure Frankel plays until she has a horrendous game, or is hurt again. She has been one of the few consistent performers for Boston and Kessel seems willing to ride her to try and salvage a playoff berth.
- Boston is six points behind the streaking Toronto team, but has a game in hand. If Boston wins tonight they will have the game in hand to tie Toronto and at this point would have the tie breaker for third. Boston also is down only 9 points on second place Minnesota but has three games in hand against them, and has the points lead on Minnesota 5-4.
Loading comments...