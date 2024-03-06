Wednesday Public Skate: Deadline Edition

Welcome to Wednesday evening, folks.
I thought about putting up a Public Skate this morning, but figured it might not be necessary a couple days before the deadline.
Instead, we missed all the fun.
So please feel free to use this thread to continue all of your pre-deadline Wednesday discussion. We’ll have game coverage on Thursday, then another thread on Friday.
Notables from Wednesday (all “reportedlys” are as of 7 PM):
- Noah Hanifin to Vegas
- Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers
- Adam Henrique to the Oilers
- Casey Mittelstadt to the Avalanche
If you want further rampant speculation from a Bruins perspective, there’s this:
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 6, 2024
Plenty of potential deal scenarios out there right now, but this one I heard has caught my attention ;
Guentzel to @Canucks
DeBrusk to @penguins
Lindholm to @NHLBruins
In a potential 3 way deal.#HockeyX
That would certainly be a shake-up, but I guess we’ll see if it actually comes to pass.
As a reminder, the trade deadline isn’t actually until Friday afternoon, but as we’ve seen in years past, the day itself is shaping up to be a bit dull.
Discuss.
