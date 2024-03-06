Wednesday Public Skate: Deadline Edition

Welcome to Wednesday evening, folks.

I thought about putting up a Public Skate this morning, but figured it might not be necessary a couple days before the deadline.

Instead, we missed all the fun.

So please feel free to use this thread to continue all of your pre-deadline Wednesday discussion. We’ll have game coverage on Thursday, then another thread on Friday.

Notables from Wednesday (all “reportedlys” are as of 7 PM):

Noah Hanifin to Vegas

Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers

Adam Henrique to the Oilers

Casey Mittelstadt to the Avalanche

If you want further rampant speculation from a Bruins perspective, there’s this:



Plenty of potential deal scenarios out there right now, but this one I heard has caught my attention ;

Guentzel to @Canucks

DeBrusk to @penguins

Lindholm to @NHLBruins

In a potential 3 way deal.#HockeyX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 6, 2024

That would certainly be a shake-up, but I guess we’ll see if it actually comes to pass.

As a reminder, the trade deadline isn’t actually until Friday afternoon, but as we’ve seen in years past, the day itself is shaping up to be a bit dull.

Discuss.