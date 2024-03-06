 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Public Skate: Deadline Edition

Early, apparently.

By Dan.Ryan
Edmonton Oilers v Boston Bruins Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday evening, folks.

I thought about putting up a Public Skate this morning, but figured it might not be necessary a couple days before the deadline.

Instead, we missed all the fun.

So please feel free to use this thread to continue all of your pre-deadline Wednesday discussion. We’ll have game coverage on Thursday, then another thread on Friday.

Notables from Wednesday (all “reportedlys” are as of 7 PM):

  • Noah Hanifin to Vegas
  • Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers
  • Adam Henrique to the Oilers
  • Casey Mittelstadt to the Avalanche

If you want further rampant speculation from a Bruins perspective, there’s this:

That would certainly be a shake-up, but I guess we’ll see if it actually comes to pass.

As a reminder, the trade deadline isn’t actually until Friday afternoon, but as we’ve seen in years past, the day itself is shaping up to be a bit dull.

Discuss.

