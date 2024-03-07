Preview: Bruins set for second dance with Maple Leafs this week

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: PPP Leafs
Know your enemy
- 35-18-8, 78PTS, 3rd in Atlantic Division
- William Nylander: 33G-50A-83PTS; Auston Matthews: 53G-26A-79PTS; Mitchell Marner: 24G-50A-74PTS
- Ilya Samsonov: 15-5-6, 3.23 GAA, .883 save percentage; Joseph Woll: 9-6-1, 2.82 GAA, .914
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are ready for their second game this week against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the homestand rolls on.
- The Bruins beat the Leafs on Monday night, a 4-1 win, in which Pavel Zacha score twice, and Jake DeBrusk and Morgan Geekie added the other tallies. Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves in the win and should be getting the start again tonight.
- This is the fourth and final game of the two’s season series. So far, the Bruins are 2-0-1 against them. Two of those games went to overtime, surprise.
- Toronto comes to town with two of the league’s top point leaders in Nylander and Matthews — obviously. For the Maple Leafs, Nylander has eight points in his last five games on two three-point nights. Tyler Bertuzzi has picked up his production, netting five goals in that same time span.
- The B’s had the day off yesterday, while the Leafs faced the Buffalo Sabres, defeating them 2-1 in OT on a Matthews’ game-winner.
- The Bruins will look to tighten up their third-period game, yet again, after Tuesday’s OT loss and try to stave off overtime. We’ll see right??
- Toronto enters the game with one of the best power plays (27.7%). The Bruins is at 23.3%. Toronto also puts up a lot of goals, 2nd in the NHL right now at an average of 3.61 goals for each game.
- Monday’s night game saw two goals from Zacha who added another tally on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers. The goals were his first in 11 games. Jim Montgomery said he’s seen Zacha simplify his game and shoot more and hopefully he’ll continue to do so tonight.
- Brad Marchand is STILL looking to get to 400 career goals. He’s at 398 right now. He hasn’t scored in seven games.
- This is also the final “eras night” celebrating the 2000s in Bruins history. Should be a good one!
- As the B’s didn’t practice yesterday, we don’t have many updates if there are any line/defensive changes. And still quiet on the trade deadline front for now as Friday closes in.
- See ya tonight!
