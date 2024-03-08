Recap: Bruins power past Maple Leafs, 4-1, for second time this week

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1, for the second time this week in a physical and emotional contest at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in the win while the power play scored twice.

With the win, the Bruins swept their season series against Toronto.

“We had more juice and we were going,” Jim Montgomery said as the Bruins started the game with jump to a tired Maple Leafs’ team.

Emotions ran high early on and gave the Bruins energy after Jake McCabe set the tone by cross-checking Brad Marchand in the throat. From there on out, it was a fast-paced, and physical game on both sides, with the Bruins leading the way.

The Bruins capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play because of McCabe’s penalties to give them a 1-0 lead on David Pastrnak’s one-timer.

In the second, Trent Frederic picked the puck from William Nylander for a breakaway and it was 2-0 Bruins.

But the Maple Leafs had their turn with striking on a power play after an overshot pass from Danton Heinen ended up in Toronto’s possession and an eventual goal from Mitchell Marner.

Two quick, and late, second period goals sealed the game for the Bruins with another power-play tally from Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo stepping up on the blue line.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 5:37 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play.

Brad Marchand hit Jake DeBrusk with a pass along the goal line before he found David Pastrnak set up in his office for a one-timer that flew top-shelf past Joseph Woll’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

The first course pic.twitter.com/duk0e0xuJh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 4:16 of the second period.

William Nylander fumbled with the puck at the blue line and Trent Frederic picked his pocket and hustle down center ice for a wrist shot through Woll’s five-hole. 2-0 Bruins.

The Maple Leafs cut into their deficit at 7:56 of the second period on the power play.

Danton Heinen got a bit too aggressive trying to hit Brad Marchand with a pass and then the puck ended up in the hands of Mitchell Marner for a wrist shot into the back of Jeremy Swayman’s net over his blocker shoulder. 2-1 game.

Snap of magic pic.twitter.com/Iv5kIDIY58 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 8, 2024

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 17:16 of the second period on a 4-on-3 power play.

Kevin Shattenkirk found Morgan Geekie low inside the right-wing circle where he threw a quick shot past. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 18:23 of the second period.

Brad Marchand hot Brandon Carlo with a pass at the blue line where he let a wrist shot fly over Woll’s blocker. 4-1 Bruins.

Brando from the blue line. pic.twitter.com/5QrNvPraiG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024

Third period:

No goals

Final score: 4-1 Bruins.

Game notes: