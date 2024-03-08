Recap: Bruins power past Maple Leafs, 4-1, for second time this week

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1, for the second time this week in a physical and emotional contest at the TD Garden on Thursday night.
Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in the win while the power play scored twice.
With the win, the Bruins swept their season series against Toronto.
“We had more juice and we were going,” Jim Montgomery said as the Bruins started the game with jump to a tired Maple Leafs’ team.
Emotions ran high early on and gave the Bruins energy after Jake McCabe set the tone by cross-checking Brad Marchand in the throat. From there on out, it was a fast-paced, and physical game on both sides, with the Bruins leading the way.
The Bruins capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play because of McCabe’s penalties to give them a 1-0 lead on David Pastrnak’s one-timer.
In the second, Trent Frederic picked the puck from William Nylander for a breakaway and it was 2-0 Bruins.
But the Maple Leafs had their turn with striking on a power play after an overshot pass from Danton Heinen ended up in Toronto’s possession and an eventual goal from Mitchell Marner.
Two quick, and late, second period goals sealed the game for the Bruins with another power-play tally from Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo stepping up on the blue line.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 5:37 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play.
Brad Marchand hit Jake DeBrusk with a pass along the goal line before he found David Pastrnak set up in his office for a one-timer that flew top-shelf past Joseph Woll’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.
The first course pic.twitter.com/duk0e0xuJh— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024
Second period:
The Bruins extended their lead at 4:16 of the second period.
William Nylander fumbled with the puck at the blue line and Trent Frederic picked his pocket and hustle down center ice for a wrist shot through Woll’s five-hole. 2-0 Bruins.
Fitting Freddy 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/V5Wj5tnfZQ— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024
The Maple Leafs cut into their deficit at 7:56 of the second period on the power play.
Danton Heinen got a bit too aggressive trying to hit Brad Marchand with a pass and then the puck ended up in the hands of Mitchell Marner for a wrist shot into the back of Jeremy Swayman’s net over his blocker shoulder. 2-1 game.
Snap of magic pic.twitter.com/Iv5kIDIY58— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 8, 2024
The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 17:16 of the second period on a 4-on-3 power play.
Kevin Shattenkirk found Morgan Geekie low inside the right-wing circle where he threw a quick shot past. 3-1 Bruins.
PPGeekie. pic.twitter.com/JicNTr6pPc— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 18:23 of the second period.
Brad Marchand hot Brandon Carlo with a pass at the blue line where he let a wrist shot fly over Woll’s blocker. 4-1 Bruins.
Brando from the blue line. pic.twitter.com/5QrNvPraiG— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2024
Third period:
No goals
Final score: 4-1 Bruins.
Game notes:
- The game definitely had a playoff feel to it tonight. Whether that was the Original Six rivalry, seeing each other twice in a few days, or intensity brought with physicality and emotion, it had the makings of what could be expected in a playoff series between these two.
- The Bruins are getting back to playing their style of hockey, checking, scoring and being physical. After the Islanders game, the B’s have tightened up their game and focused on their defensive game. In these past three games, they’ve only allowed their opponents to score three regulation goals — only one each game.
- Tuesday’s game aside, those two regulation goals from Toronto weren’t in the final minutes of the game either. Against the Maple Leafs, the B’s found a way to close out the games and hold onto the lead. “We have to continue to be tight defensively and check hard,” Brad Marchand said postgame. “That’s how we’ve always had success. We’ve always been a checking team that can score. We have to continue to focus on that.”
- Thinking about the defensive game, the Bruins defense was locked in, blocking shots, delivering hits and throwing pucks toward net. Carlo not only was rewarded for getting the puck on net, but in front of Swayman, he was clearing pucks. Mason Lohrei also had some engaging plays, especially his set-up to Justin Brazeau.
- Jim Montgomery said he liked his team’s physicality. He felt Toronto’s was a little too late with theirs. That physicality led to high energy, big hits, fights, and Swayman looking to challenge Woll. It did seem as though Toronto was trying to make a statement, while the Bruins matched their physical game and used it to their advantage. The Bruins had five power plays, and went 2 for 5 because of it.
- The intensity was felt throughout the B’s lineup. Looking at the stats sheet, and from watching the game, Charlie Coyle’s physical game stood out. He delivered a huge hit on Liljegren and had five hits during the 60 minutes. From the forwards, Brazeau also had five hits while Jakub Lauko had four. The B’s had 44 hits all together.
- Marchand said emotions were bound to run high after getting crosschecked to the throat and face. He said Parker Wotherspoon had a good fight and the team brought the right type of physical play that the game needed in a high intensity match. “That was a playoff type game and fun to be a part of,” Marchand said.
- Trent Frederic said postgame this was the closest simulation of a playoff schedule they’ve had, where they just played in Toronto and then in Boston.
- Frederic clarified a comment he made to TSN about Toronto skipping the pregame ceremony with the 2011 team as he said postgame he just thought they missed out on a good ceremony they got to watch which gave his team a lot of energy, seeing Zdeno Chara hoist the Stanley Cup. “It gives you chills when you see Zee lift it up,” he said.
- The Era Night ceremonies have all been unique and it was definitely something else with the duck boat and Cup in the building. Iconic.
- The Bruins are back in action on Saturday, March 9 for a 3 p.m. face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden.
- But first, let’s get through the trade deadline tomorrow.
