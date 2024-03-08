Public Skate: Deadline Day

Happy Friday, folks!

After all kinds of proposals, rumors, suggestions, theories, and wild speculation, we have reached the end of the line. Deadline day is here.

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The deadline itself is at 3 PM Eastern today (March 8).

In past years, there are normally a few deals that trickle out after that deadline has passed, with final paperwork processes sometimes resulting in news delays.

Normally, the Bruin schedule a media availability for Don Sweeney sometime in the 4-5 PM range.

What trades have happened so far?

A whole bunch!

Noah Hanifin to Las Vegas is probably the biggest one, but Vladimir Tarasenko went to Florida, Anthony Duclair went to Tampa, Yakov Trenin, Brandon Duhaime, Casey Mittelstadt, and Sean Walker went to Colorado...and that’s just a few of the deals.

Scott McLaughlin of WEEI has an NHL trade tracker here that should feature live updates over the course of the day.

What else is still to come?

As of Thursday night, Jake Guentzel remains on the Penguins, though it looks likely he’s headed to Carolina.

Tyler Toffoli is another name out there, along with Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba.

TIME WILL TELL.

Please feel free to use this thread to discuss any news, rumors, etc. We’ll try to get posts together when/if the Bruins do anything official.

As a reminder, don’t forget to check for legitimate accounts on Twitter/X, even if that site has become a hellscape of terrible ads and crypto dudes.

Anyways...discuss.