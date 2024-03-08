Bring Your Favorite Peanuts Character to Life with FOCO’s Bruins Snoopy Bobblehead

Watching the Boston Bruins navigate the regular season has had fans jumping for joy and sitting on the edge of their seats.

With just 17 games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins are still within shouting distance of the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Bring a little bit of joy, silliness, and good luck to your living room while you’re watching the Bruins in the home stretch and playoffs in Peanuts style with FOCO’s latest unique bobblehead launch!

Indulge in your Peanuts fandom and bring Snoopy to your living room with FOCO’s Boston Bruins Snoopy Peanuts Bobblehead.

Snoopy is dressed down in his Boston Bruins gear with his hockey helmet and hockey stick in hand.

Snoopy is standing on top of a decorative Bruins blue hockey rink round base with his name and team logos on the front decal of the bobblehead.

You can snag one of these bobbleheads by clicking here and grabbing one during the presale.

The Snoopy Boston Bruins bobblehead stands proudly at 9.5 inches tall limited to only 150 units available for purchase at a retail price of $65.

These will sell quick and will be all gone before you can blink so make sure to grab your Boston Bruins Snoopy Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead now before you miss your chance!

Bring home a victory with the Boston Bruins Snoopy Peanuts Bighead Bobblehead — don’t wait!

Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each one is hand-crafted and painted so that no two pieces are exactly the same, creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible FOCO releases.