Bruins trade for Minnesota's Pat Maroon

Out of absolutely nowhere, the Boston Bruins went ahead and traded for Minnesota's Pat Maroon, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. The return is still pending, and we will update this article when it is posted. UPDATE: For a conditional 6th round pick of the 2026 draft, and prospect Luke Toporowski. That’s fine.

Here are the conditions from the official announcement:

The team has acquired forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick. The sixth-round conditional draft pick is only transferred if Maroon plays at least one playoff game for the Bruins during the 2023-24 playoffs.

To #NHLBruins: Pat Maroon

To #MNWild: Cond 2026 6th Rd Pick



Maroon is 2-3 weeks away from returning from back surgery.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

Sources: Wild trade Pat Maroon to Bruins for draft pick



By ⁦@JoeSmithNHL⁩ and me https://t.co/U2VRLrThaE — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024

Maroon's pedigree is well known at this point: He's a power forward with a very outsized history of performance in the playoffs as a glue guy. He is precisely the kind of dude that has been linked to St. Louis and Tampa's cup wins as a key factor, whether or not he actually earned it during that time.

As for performance this year?...Well, lets hope he finds some of that postseason magic or experiences the Boston Bump, because so far this year he's been completely ineffective at most things.

Also he’s out for the next couple of weeks due to back surgery, so he won’t be an immediate roster member.

This also does not actually address any of the more burning needs the Bruins have, but I imagine he will be popular for his intangibles and for the extremely funny bit of cognitive dissonance that NESN's Jack Edwards will have in trying to praise him.

Still, let's all welcome Patrick Maroon to the Boston Bruins!