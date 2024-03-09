Preview: Bruins look to keep momentum going against Penguins

Just the facts
When: Today, 3:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SB site: PensBurgh
Know your enemy
- 28-25-8, 64PTS, 7th in Metropolitan Division
- Sidney Crosby: 32G-31A-63PTS; Evgeni Malkin: 18G-30A-48PTS; Erik Karlsson: 8G-35A-43PTS
- Tristan Jarry: 18-20-4, 2.68 GAA, .908 save percentage; Alex Nedeljkovic: 9-5-4, 2.87 GAA, .908 save percentage
Game notes
- The trade deadline is over and the Boston Bruins are back in action to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon at the TD Garden!
- The B’s made some trades, but all in all, the team remains intact. They acquired Andrew Peeke and Pat Maroon and signed Parker Wotherspoon to a contract extension.
- This is actually only the second time the Bruins have played the Penguins this season. They saw them on Jan. 4, as the Pens came out on top, 6-5. The Penguins were up 4-2 by the first period’s end before adding another in the second to extend their lead. But then the B’s scored three straight to tie the game. Crosby eventually scored the game winner in regulation.
- It’s been a big week for the Bruins so far, going 2-0-1 against playoff teams and allowing only three regulation goals against. While the Penguins are struggling, it will still be important for the B’s to build on their game and pick up some more points.
- David Pastrnak is one goal away from No. 40 this year. When it happens, it will be the fourth season he’s at least hit that threshold. He’s also now nine points away from 100 points. Last season was the only season he’s exceed 100 points. He has six points in his last five games.
- Morgan Geekie also continues to step up. He’s scored five goals in the last five games, one-third of his goal production coming from this last handful of games.
- The Penguins are coming off a 6-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. And while Pittsburgh has one of the worst power plays, they head into the game with one of the better penalty kills.
- The Penguins weren’t happy with their play and were active at the trade deadline, sending Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith to the Carolina Hurricanes to the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and some draft picks. They also acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and goaltender Ludovic Waeber by sending goaltender Magnus Hellberg to the New York Rangers.
- Injury update: The Bruins have placed Derek Forbort on LTIR. Don Sweeney said it likely means his season is over as he’s battling two injuries, one that needs surgery and one that likely will as well. But Hampus Lindholm is getting closer to a return. Jim Montgomery said he is “probable” but will know better today.
- See ya soon!
