Recap: Bruins soar past Penguins, 5-1, on Zacha’s two goals, Pastrnak’s 40th

The Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-1, on Saturday, as David Pastrnak hit 40 goals and Linus Ullmark made 38 saves for his first win in over a month.

The Bruins were outshot 39 to 23 by the Penguins, but still got the W while allowing only one regulation goal against for the fourth straight game.

Pavel Zacha had a three-point night while Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm picked up two points each.

Pastrnak netted his 40th goal of the season to get the Bruins going while Zacha would end the night with two tallies and an assist. Marchand picked up career goal No. 399 and Jake DeBrusk added the other before the game’s end.

Letang scored the Penguins’ lone goal.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opening the scoring at 2:26 of the second period.

DeBrusk fed a pass to Pastrnak in the high slot for a one-timer high past Alex Nedeljkovic. 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 12:48 of the second period on the power play.

Morgan Geekie slid a pass to Zacha where he tipped in a shot past Nedeljkovic. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead at 18:25 of the second period.

Charlie Coyle sent a pass to Marchand who out front, lifted a backhand over Nedeljkovic’s shoulder. 3-0 Bruins.

Third period:

The Penguins bounced back at 2:51 of the third period.

Off the face-off, Sidney Crosby won the puck back to Letang for a slap shot that flew top-shelf past Ullmark’s glove. 3-1 game.

The Bruins cushioned their lead again at 9:36 of the third period.

Carrying the puck down the left wing, Marchand then found DeBrusk inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer. 4-1 Bruins.

Zacha scored his second of the night at 15:33 of the third period.

After receiving the puck from Danton Heinen, Pastrnak sent a short, slick feed to Zacha in the slot where he came in close and beat Nedeljkovic. Final score: 5-1 Bruins.

