Morning Skate: Stretch

Welcome to a new week, folks!

Hopefully you had a nice Easter yesterday if you celebrate, or a nice Sunday either way.

Apologies for the lack of a recap of Saturday night’s game, just one of those nights. By now, you’re well aware that the Bruins beat the Capitals, 3-2 in a shootout.

With that win, we enter a pivotal week in the playoff race with the Bruins two points ahead of Florida, who have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, the Lightning are four points behind Toronto with the same number of games played, so there’s still plenty to shake out in the Atlantic Division.

That single point earned by the Caps on Saturday is a big one, as it pushed them into third in the Metropolitan Division, dropping Philly into the second wild card spot.

It’s chaos down there again!

While we Bruins observers have the luxury of standing idly by, there are some big games tonight:

Islanders at Flyers: A Philly win pretty much seals the Isles’ fate, while an Isles regulation win would put them just three points behind Philly with a game in hand.

Red Wings at Lightning: Tampa is still chasing Toronto to get out of a wild card spot, while Detroit is two points behind the Flyers.

Florida at Toronto: The Panthers will look to move into first in the Atlantic, while Toronto will be looking to stay ahead of Tampa and get closer to that second place spot.

Should be a fun night of hockey!