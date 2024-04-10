Recap: Bruins fall flat to Hurricanes, 4-1

The Boston Bruins fell 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at the TD Garden, bringing their four-game winning streak to an end.

The Bruins ended their season series 1-2-0 to the Hurricanes.

Despite being engaged in a physical first period, neither side got too much of an offensive going, only putting up four shot a piece.

For the Bruins, that trend continued in the second period. While the Hurricanes were able to make it 2-0 on goals from Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Taravainen, the B’s only had two shots on net about halfway through the period.

But Charlie McAvoy cut into their deficit, connecting with Jesper Boqvist who found his stick for a one-timer.

But the Hurricanes’ checking game took over and by the third period, the Bruins were flat, missing passes and coming up short on the power play.

Jake Guentzel made it 3-1, but the Bruins were then given a chance to bounce back with a man-advantage opportunity — which ultimately expediated the loss.

Their power play in the third looked like a penalty kill, with the Hurricanes carrying the play and Seth Jarvis powering past to net a shorthanded goal for the final jab.

“They checked and that’s what we are going to see in the playoffs,” Jim Montgomery said.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

Scoreless

Shots 4-4

Second period:

The Hurricanes opened the scoring at 10:55 of the second period.

Andrei Svechnikov put a lacrosse shot past Jeremy Swayman The refs stopped the play to review if the goal crossed the goal line and determined it did. 1-0 Hurricanes.

IT'S CALLED THE SVECH FOR A REASON pic.twitter.com/jSug3fjsVw — x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

The Hurricanes took a to-goal lead at 13:05 of the second period.

Teuvo Teravainen slides one through Swayman’s five-hole. 2-0 Hurricanes.

The Bruins cut into their deficit at 16:56 of the second period.

Jakub Lauko found Charlie McAvoy inside the left-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer between Pyotr Kochetkov’s blocker and post. 2-1 game.

7️⃣3️⃣ starts us off pic.twitter.com/u2mXAaoQJm — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2024

Third period:

The Hurricanes regained their two-goal lead at 10:14 of the third period.

Dmitry Orlov sent a shot at Swayman. Jake Guentzel, hanging in the slot, scooped in to pick up the loose puck to try an in-close attempt on net. Guentzel then put his own rebound in on Swayman. 3-1 Hurricanes.

This was just a hard-working goal pic.twitter.com/xb42Ztc7KC — x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

The Hurricanes scored shorthanded at 13:22 of the third period.

Seth Jarvis carried the puck up the left-wing boards, fired a shot on net and followed it through to wrap the puck around the net and put a low backhander past Swayman, Final score: 4-1 Hurricanes.

Jarvy did 'em dirty for No. 30 ‍ pic.twitter.com/Gt8hcdtG2l — x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

Game notes: