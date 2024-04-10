Morning Skate: Honors

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins stumbled last night, ending their four-game winning streak with a 4-1 loss to Carolina at TD Garden.

The result was deserved, with the Bruins not looking terribly sharp in any area of the ice, but...these things happen.

The loss was a missed opportunity, however, as the New York Rangers lost in regulation; a win for the B’s would have put them a point behind the Rangers for the top spot in the East.

The Capitals won the biggest game of the night, beating Detroit in regulation on the road to move back into WC2.

We continue to have utter chaos at the bottom of the playoff picture, with the Capitals, Red Wings, Penguins, and Flyers all separated by two or fewer points. The Flyers have played 79 games, while the others have played 78.

Truthfully, the Flyers are pretty much out of it after getting utterly pasted by Montreal last night, 9-3.

Should be fun to watch down the stretch!

The B’s now have the luxury of being off until Saturday, when they’ll play the first of two games against two of those desperate teams: at Pittsburgh Saturday, then at Washington Monday.

End-of-season awards

Prior to last night’s game, the Bruins announced the recipients of their annual end-of-season awards:

Charlie Coyle received the Eddie Shore Award for “exceptional hustle and determination.”

David Pastrnak received the Elizabeth Dufresne Award for outstanding home-ice performance.

Linus Ullmark received the John Bucyk Award for outstanding off-ice charity work.

Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Brad Marchand were named 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Stars of the Season, respectively, for home-ice performance.

The Seventh Player Award will likely be announced prior to Monday’s home finale against Ottawa.

I have no idea if this means anything, but this is the first year I can remember the Shore Award being termed as selected by the “Legacy Season Ticket Holders.”

In the past (as far back as my media inbox goes, in fact), that award was said to be selected by the Gallery Gods, a name for a famous Bruins supporters group that dated back to the original Boston Garden.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today? In true NHL fashion, we only have three games on the schedule tonight, all in the Western Conference.