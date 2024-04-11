Morning Skate: Moving

Welcome to Thursday, folks!

A Thursday Morning Skate seems like a rarity, as the Bruins almost always play on Thursdays, but here we are: blessed with another day of talking to ourselves.

There wasn’t a ton happening with the Bruins yesterday, with minor updates from Jim Montgomery:

Justin Brazeau is skating at Warrior, but isn’t close to returning.

Pat Maroon has a 75% chance of making his Bruins debut Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Other than that, the Flames had a cool story about former Bruin AJ Greer, who is set to finish his schooling at Boston University next month.

The big news in hockey circles yesterday was the rumored move of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, where Utah Jazz ownership has been publicly pining for a franchise for a while.

Obviously we have to say “nothing’s done until it’s done,” but once the Friedmans, Seravallis, LeBruns, etc. of the world starting Tweeting vagaries about “not done yet but sources say tell me,” it’s probably happening.

These guys and girls are pretty plugged in, so it’s not a stretch to say they’re getting their marching orders from sources pretty high up to start putting this out there.

If/when it comes to pass, it’d be sad for hockey fans in and around Arizona, who were never really given much of a chance to have a successful franchise.

Ownership shambles, arena debacles, etc. It’s easy to mock the franchise, but its departure will have a big impact on a lot of people.

Anyways, we’ll see what happens.

The Bruins (I double checked this time, I promise) have three games remaining: at Pittsburgh Saturday, at Washington Monday, and at home against Ottawa on Tuesday.

We’re still trending towards a Tampa Bay match-up in the first round, but the dust has yet to fully settle.

There are some big games tonight, including Washington at Buffalo and Detroit at Pittsburgh.

The Panthers will play the Blue Jackets (i.e. they should be inching to within a point of the Bruins), while the Rangers will face the tailspin Flyers and the Islanders will face the Canadiens.

Every game is essentially a playoff game now for the Penguins, who are a point out as of Thursday morning.

Depending on how the results shake out tonight, Saturday’s game against the Bruins could be do-or-die for them.

The chaos is kind of fun when your team’s not really involved, isn’t it?