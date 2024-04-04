Preview: One more for the road as the Bruins face the Hurricanes

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- 47-21-7, 101PTS, 2nd in the Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho: 33G-52A-85PTS; Jake Guentzel: 24G-44A-68PTS; Seth Jarvis: 29G-33A-62PTS
- Pyotr Kochetkov: 20-13-4, 2.38 GAA, .911 save percentage
Game notes
- The road trip ends with a visit to Raleigh, where the B’s will face a surging Carolina Hurricanes team. The Canes are 8-1-1 in their last ten games and 11-2-1 since the March 8 trade deadline.
- Carolina was active at that deadline, paying the necessary price to acquire Jake Guentzel from the Penguins. The forward has been as advertised, registering 2G-14A-16PTS in 11 games since arriving in Carolina. Eight of those assists have come in his last five games.
- Frederik Andersen has been a great story this season, recently returning from a blood clotting issue that kept him out of the majority of the season. While Pyotr Kochetkov is still in the picture, Andersen has been great since his return. The Dane is 7-0-0 with a 1.15 GAA and .957 save percentage since returning to the lineup on March 7.
- Carolina has won two in a row and hasn't allowed a goal in either of those games: they beat Montreal 3-0 on Saturday and beat Detroit 4-0 last Thursday. However, they also gave up four to the Penguins and six to the Capitals in recent games, so...ups and downs.
- The Hurricanes are at or near the top of just about every major team statistical category: 3rd-best power play, best penalty kill, 7th-best face-off percentage, 8th-best offense, 3rd-best defense. They’re also a possession juggernaut; leading the league in shot attempts, unblocked shot attempts, and those funny expected goals per 60.
- The Bruins haven’t issued any sort of concrete update on Justin Brazeau, but it’s pretty safe to assume he won’t be in action tonight.
- Pavel Zacha has been on a nice run for the B’s of late, recording 2G-4A-6PTS totals in his last five games.
- After tonight’s game, the B’s and Hurricanes will face each other again on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...