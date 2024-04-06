Recap: Boqvist’s breakaway lifts Bruins past Panthers, 3-2, in OT

Jesper Boqvist propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 overtime win with his breakaway game-winning goal against the Florida Panthers today at the TD Garden to further cushion the team’s hold on the Atlantic Division.

With the win, the Bruins swept their regular season series against the Panthers.

The Charlies did the rest, first with McAvoy’s tying goal in the first period and Coyle’s breakthrough power-play goal to take the lead in the second.

As the Panthers evened the score in the third period, Linus Ullmark held his ground, making 28 saves in the win as Boqvist sealed the game in OT.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Panthers opened the scoring at 37 seconds into the first period.

Vladimir Tarasenko dumped the puck in the zone and it bounced off the end boards and to Matthew Tkachuk’s stick where he threw a wrist shot over Linus Ullmark’s blocker. 1-0 Panthers.

The Bruins tied the game at 5:42 of the first period.

Along the boards, Danton Heinen found Charlie McAvoy skating into the high slot to hit him with a pass. McAvoy then went glove side on Sergei Bobrovsky. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Bruins took the lead at 15:45 of the second period on the power play.

Brad Marchand sent a pass out front to Charlie Coyle who in the slot, tipped-in the puck past Bobrovsky’s left skate. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Panthers tied the game at 5:24 of the third period.

Sam Reinhart’s rebound found Aleksander Barkov at the far post for the equalizer. 2-2 game.

Overtime:

Jesper Boqvist netted the game-winner at 2:05 of OT.

Boqvist exploded with speed up the left-wing boards. Inside the left-wing circle, he fired off a wrist shot that traveled past Bobrovsky’s glove. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.

