Preview: Bruins look to stay streaky against Hurricanes

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SB Nation site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- 49-22-7, 105PTS, 2nd in Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho: 35G-52A-87PTS; Jake Guentzel: 27G-46A-73PTS; Seth Jarvis: 29G-33A-62PTS
- Pyotr Kochetkov: 21-13-5, 2.37 GAA, .910 save percentage; Frederik Andersen: 12-2-0, 2.12 GAA, .922 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are winding down their season on a four-game winning streak as the Carolina Hurricanes come to town. The B’s are 1-1-0 against them in the previous two games.
- These two teams last saw each other just five days ago. In that meeting — the Bruins came out on top, beating the Hurricanes, 4-1, on April 4. Brad Marchand netted his 400th in the win, while David Pastrnak, Danton Heinen and Hampus Lindholm added the other tallies. For the Hurricanes, Guentzel scored in the second.
- The Bruins will continue to try to get their power play going in these final games. The power play did breakthrough last game after going over 20 attempts without scoring. They finished 1 for 5 on the night, but it took the fourth try to get that goal.
- Their power play will be going up against the best penalty kill in the league tonight though. The ‘Canes are 86.2% on the kill.
- Heinen has been a contributing factor these last few games. He has one goal and four assists since Nashville with two multi-point nights.
- For the Hurricanes, they’ll finish up their regular season with four road games. Since losing to the Bruins, they are 2-0-0, beating the Capitals and Blue Jackets.
- Guentzel, the lone scorer last time the two met, is on a five-game point streak with three goals and six assists. Aho has four goals and three assists in his last five games.
- In their division, Carolina is currently five points behind the New York Rangers with four games left for both of them.
- Overall, tonight’s game for the Bruins, if they win, just means a chance at closing in on the Rangers and home ice advantage. The B’s are just three points behind the Rangers. When Charlie McAvoy spoke postgame on Saturday, the biggest thing for him he said was home ice.
- From practice lines yesterday, things look like they’ll remain the same tonight.
- Injury updates: Pat Maroon is still trending for a Saturday debut and ruled out for tonight’s game according to Jim Montgomery after yesterday’s practice. Justin Brazeau is still week-to-week, no new updates.
- See ya tonight!
Loading comments...